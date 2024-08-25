Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Issues Earnings Results

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.84. 16,749,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,671,334. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $107.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

