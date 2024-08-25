SNS Financial Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $430.40. The stock had a trading volume of 680,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $430.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

