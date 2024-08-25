SNS Financial Group LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.90. 2,086,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $116.98.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

