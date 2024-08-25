SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.6% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 367,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,941. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

