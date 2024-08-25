SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 98,142 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,142 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 645,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,345. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

