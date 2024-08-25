SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

DFSV traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 808,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

