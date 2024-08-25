S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $3,068,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in S&P Global by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $500.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.07 and a 200-day moving average of $443.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $502.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.