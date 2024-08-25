Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Spire by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 64,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Spire by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Spire by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SR opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. Spire has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $68.02.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

