Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $173.71

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 173.71 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 178.80 ($2.32). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 177.80 ($2.31), with a volume of 176,842 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.59) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 178.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 174.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,890.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

