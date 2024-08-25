Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires Shares of 772 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310,361 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,900,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,809,000 after buying an additional 36,180 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,732,000 after buying an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,131,000 after buying an additional 217,894 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,606,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

