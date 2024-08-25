Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Evergy were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 199.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Evergy by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Evergy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

