Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $133,000 Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

