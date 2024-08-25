Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 49,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 160,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Stampede Drilling Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$48.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.92 million for the quarter. Stampede Drilling had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stampede Drilling Inc. will post 0.0511111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stampede Drilling Company Profile

Stampede Drilling Inc provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services; and operates a fleet of telescopic double and triple drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

