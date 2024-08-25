Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:F traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,612,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,735,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

