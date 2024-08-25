StockNews.com Downgrades Samsara (NYSE:IOT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.17.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. Samsara has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,137,989 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,284.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,639,922 shares of company stock valued at $56,851,641. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

