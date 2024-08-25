StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $795.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $533.16 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
