StockNews.com Lowers Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

PLCE stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.13). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 233.44% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 42.3% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

