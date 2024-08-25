StockNews.com Upgrades Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hilltop

Hilltop Price Performance

HTH stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $112,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.