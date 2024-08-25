StockNews.com Upgrades Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.07.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $122.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.48. Natera has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $108,627.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,211,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $53,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,211,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,891 shares of company stock valued at $11,136,249. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Natera by 148.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

