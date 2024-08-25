StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Shares Up 4.9%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.73. 212,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 250,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVI

StorageVault Canada Stock Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 0.88.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$74.11 million for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 9.49%.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.52%. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. StorageVault Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.