Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) versus Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Super League Enterprise currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -95.78% -254.70% -110.76% Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -9.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $25.08 million 0.35 -$30.33 million ($8.88) -0.14 Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super League Enterprise.

Summary

Plum Acquisition Corp. I beats Super League Enterprise on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

