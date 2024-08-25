Superdry (LON:SDRY) Shares Down 3.1%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Approximately 5,333,557 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,121,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Superdry Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

