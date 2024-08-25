SushiSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $171.73 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $171.73 million and $12.63 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 277,733,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,177,423 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

