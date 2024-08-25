TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $153.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.65. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,791,000 after buying an additional 1,304,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,910,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after acquiring an additional 403,750 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

