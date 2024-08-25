Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.89.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 32.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

