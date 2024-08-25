Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 542 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. 3,922,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,885. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

