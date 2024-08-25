Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 477 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.62. 4,824,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $272.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.