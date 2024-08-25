Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,543 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF makes up 0.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,907,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 377.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 720,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 569,828 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,644,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 216.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 522,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 357,429 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 541,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 344,266 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGBL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.68. 441,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

