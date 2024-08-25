Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 10.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,816 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its position in shares of Intel by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 148,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 90.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 102,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 48,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 73,398,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,838,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

