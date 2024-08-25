Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $495,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 55,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $28.90. 21,885,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,008,852. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $36.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $163.76 billion, a PE ratio of -481.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

