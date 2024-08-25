Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,320. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,127,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

