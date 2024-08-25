Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

AOM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 89,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,177. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

