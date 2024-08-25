Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 91,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,833,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,923,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 56,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.25. 1,007,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,403. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

