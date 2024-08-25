Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.