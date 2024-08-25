Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,028. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $95.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

