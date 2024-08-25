Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

DIVB stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 40,438 shares. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $374.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

