Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in RTX by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth $267,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in RTX by 5.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in RTX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.52. 3,427,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,713,840. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.24.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

