Tenset (10SET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and $1.18 million worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tenset

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 156,379,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,787,443 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

