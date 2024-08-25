TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.82

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.82 and traded as high as C$2.20. TeraGo shares last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 2,893 shares trading hands.

TeraGo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.83.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

