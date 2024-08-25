TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Cap of $115.83 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $115.83 million and $39.11 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000099 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,957,731,837 coins and its circulating supply is 5,578,569,911 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.