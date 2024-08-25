Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,109,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 3.7% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $410,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after buying an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,841 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $6.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.88. 6,112,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,549,852. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.29.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

