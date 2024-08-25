TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $31.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.84. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $8,698,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

