The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Bank of East Asia Stock Performance
Shares of BKEAY stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Bank of East Asia
