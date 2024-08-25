The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

Shares of BKEAY stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

About Bank of East Asia

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.