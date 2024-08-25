The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $9.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NAPA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NAPA stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $969.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $92.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.19 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after buying an additional 332,292 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,387,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,523,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154,320 shares in the last quarter.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

