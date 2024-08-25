The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.04. 31,044 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 9,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

The European Equity Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in The European Equity Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 326,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in The European Equity Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 305,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in The European Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 192,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

