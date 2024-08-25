The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $375.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somnio Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $1,157,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.6% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $230,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

