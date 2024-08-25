The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $10.23 on Friday, hitting $375.59. 3,347,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,290. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $372.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.67.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

