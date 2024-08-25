The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,533 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,346.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $31.96. 912,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,883. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Simply Good Foods

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.