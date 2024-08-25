The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,156. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.06.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

