Threshold Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $244.05 million and approximately $10.66 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,461.60 or 1.00167967 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008268 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012253 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00061598 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02479216 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $17,318,943.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

